Grandfather charged after 7-year-old finds gun, fatally shoots self

Walter Macon, of Kinloch, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child - death of a child and armed criminal action.
By Lucas Sellem, Russell Kinsaul and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A Missouri man is facing charges on accusations he left a gun in his truck that his 7-year-old grandson shot and killed himself with.

Walter Macon, of Kinloch, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child - death of a child and armed criminal action, KMOV reports.

According to authorities, the shooting took place around 10:30 a.m. Monday outside an apartment complex in Berkeley. Police say Macon, 45, was loading recording studio equipment into his truck while his 7-year-old grandson was in the back seat. He told the boy to climb into the front seat then left him in the truck for around five minutes.

Police say a loaded .40 caliber Smith and Wesson belonging to Macon was between the driver’s seat and the center console. When Macon returned to the truck, he found his grandson shot in the head, police say.

Macon reportedly told officers he knew the gun was in the truck when he allowed his grandson inside.

It was St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s office that decided to charge Macon. Bell said prosecutors in his office have to decide whether a child died because of a tragic accident or if there was carelessness and recklessness involved.

“We have to look at these cases on a case-by-case basis on whether we think the action or inaction rose to the level of a crime,” Bell said.

Shootings that wound or kill children are becoming too common in the region, Bell said. He said legislation at all levels of government can slow some of these incidents but acknowledges Jefferson City Republican lawmakers will get in the way.

“Obviously, I’m a supporter that local government should be able to have more say so,” Bell said.

Bell pointed to St. Louis City’s new gun legislation and proposals in the county council. Others say gun owners need to be more responsible.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Federal Forest workers say the closure is temporary but indefinite until the gator is relocated.
Alexander Springs temporarily closes to relocate gator mom and eggs

Latest News

Timothy Smith was killed at his Citrus Park home on March 25.
Friend of Citrus Park murder victim reacts to persons of interest being named
Prosecutors offered no motive for the shooting during the court hearing. (WLS, JUANITA MIRANDA,...
Suspect charged with 9-year-old neighbor's murder denied bail
The project cost more than $230,000.
New Bathrooms are open at Unity Park in Gainesville
AKEA Inc, a local minority and disabled veteran-owned company, helped facilitate the project.
New Bathrooms are open at Unity Park in Gainesville