Lake City officers investigate skeletal remains found on Commerce Drive

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives are investigating human remains found in the woods in Southwest Lake City.

According to the Lake City Police Department, officers were called out to the area of Southwest Commerce Drive on reports of remains found in an empty lot. Officers confirmed the skeletal remains are human.

They are working to determine the identity of the remains and the cause of death. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement recovered the remains and sent them to the medical examiner.

Officers ask anyone with information to contact Investigator R. Poteat at 386-758-5469.

