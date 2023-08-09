Levy County deputies investigate body found in Yankeetown

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County deputies are investigating a dead body found on the side of a road on Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies say the body, which appears to be a man, was found lying on the side of State Road 40 just west of Yankeetown.

The body was found in a grassy area that is a common spot for cars to turn around. Detectives are investigating the possibility the death may have been a suicide.

