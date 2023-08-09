Man sleeping in parking garage hit, killed by car

Police believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door, and the driver could not see him. (KUTV via CNN)
By KUTV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) - A Utah man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while sleeping at the entrance of an apartment building’s parking garage.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle called 911 shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from an apartment building in Salt Lake City. He reported he had hit a man at the building’s parking entrance, according to police.

Paramedics responded and found the victim with critical injuries. Lifesaving measures were performed, and the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say they believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door.

“The driver was unable to see him as the door came up, and he just pulled forward and hit the individual,” said Detective Dalton Beebe, a Salt Lake City Police public information officer.

Police believe this was an accident. They say the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

