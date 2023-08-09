New Bathrooms are open at Unity Park in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction of a new bathroom for a park in Gainesville has been completed.

City officials announced the Unity Park bathrooms are now open for use.

TRENDING: Road reopens after semi-truck crashes at I-75 exit spilling hazardous material

The project cost more than $230,000.

AKEA Inc, a local minority and disabled veteran-owned company, helped facilitate the project.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.