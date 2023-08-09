New Bathrooms are open at Unity Park in Gainesville
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction of a new bathroom for a park in Gainesville has been completed.
City officials announced the Unity Park bathrooms are now open for use.
The project cost more than $230,000.
AKEA Inc, a local minority and disabled veteran-owned company, helped facilitate the project.
