New Westwood Middle School ‘topped out’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Westwood Middle School’s new buildings are one step closer to completion.

Officials with Scorpio Corporation and Alachua County Public Schools held a ‘topping out’ ceremony for the facilities Wednesday. ‘Topping out’ occurs when the highest beam of a structure is put into place.

Domenic Scorpio, President and CEO of Scorpio Corporation, said there is a lot of symbolism behind the occasion, and they are putting a tree at the site to mark it.

“It commemorates the building to make sure that continuous growth is experienced within the facility, to make sure that all positiveness is brought to the people that occupy this facility when it’s all said and done,” Scorpio said.

The project is funded by the Half Cent for Schools ballot initiative passed back in 2018. Alachua County School Board chair Tina Certain said this tax was essential in getting to this point.

“We’re moving into a phase where we’re able to see the outcome of the community’s investment in public schools by means of the half-cent sales tax,” Certain said. “And so today is monumental.”

Officials celebrated the occasion with an informal luncheon for construction workers on the project to show thanks. The celebration took place in the beginnings of the multi-purpose center, which will be an auditorium where the band and drama groups can perform.

Along with more classrooms, Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Shane Andrew says one of the cornerstones of the project is a STEM area with a media center.

“We’re gonna be working on a little hub of how we support our kids in opportunities that will lead them to careers and college and tap into all the interests of our children,” Andrew said. “So we’re really excited about the STEM opportunities.”

Andrew added that these spaces and programs are designed to support students moving on to the high school Cambridge program.

The facility is expected to be fully completed by next summer, in time for the next school year. Students attending Westwood this year will have classes in the transitional school next door where Howard Bishop was housed during its construction. Once the new Westwood is complete, Littlewood Elementary will move there from across the street ahead of its next construction project.

