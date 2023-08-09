Paige’s Kitchen: Greek Watermelon Salad

A favorite summertime treat in Florida is a big slice of juicy watermelon.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The cool dish has a delightful flavor profile. Watermelon, cucumber, olives and feta make this savory-sweet summer salad something truly special. The punch of olives and feta cheese is a favorite. Add a hunk of fresh bread and you have a great midday meal or excellent side salad for a light dinner with grilled meat or fish. Enjoy!

Ingredients (Yield: 4 servings)

· 3 cups cubed watermelon, diced

· 2 large ripe tomatoes, diced

· 1 medium English cucumber (they have almost no seeds)

· 1 small red onion, diced

· ⅓ cup pitted Kalamata olives

· ⅓ cup feta cheese, crumbled or diced

· 1 ½ T chopped parsley

· ¼ cup chopped fresh mint

Dressing

· 1 T honey

· 2 T red-wine vinegar or lime juice

· 2 T extra virgin olive oil

· Salt and pepper to taste.

Instructions

1. Make the dressing in a small bowl by whisking the honey, red-wine vinegar or

lime juice, olive oil, and salt/pepper together. Set aside.

2. In a large bowl, combine the watermelon, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, olives,

feta cheese and fresh herbs.

3. Pour the dressing over the salad and gently toss to combine.

4. Top with feta and more herbs for color and garnish if desired.

5. Serve immediately.

Notes

• Let the watermelon and tomato sit in a strainer about 10-15 minutes while you prepare the other ingredients.

• By dicing the ingredients small you can get the perfect bite of all the flavors.

• Add dressing at the last minute so it does not pool.

