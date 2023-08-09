Pickup truck crashes into pole, brings down power line

Driver taken to the hospital after crashing into a pole
Driver taken to the hospital after crashing into a pole
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The driver of a pickup truck was taken to the hospital after crashing into a power pole in Ocala on Wednesday morning.

According to Ocala Fire Rescue, lanes on Northwest Blitchton Road were temporarily blocked around 6:45 a.m. due to the crash. The truck crashed into a power pole, knocking it down and bringing down power lines.

The driver was taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

Ocala Electric Utility responded to repair the lines.

Driver taken to the hospital after crashing into a pole
Driver taken to the hospital after crashing into a pole

