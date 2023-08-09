Pickup truck crashes into pole, brings down power line

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The driver of a pickup truck was taken to the hospital after crashing into a power pole in Ocala on Wednesday morning.

According to Ocala Fire Rescue, lanes on Northwest Blitchton Road were temporarily blocked around 6:45 a.m. due to the crash. The truck crashed into a power pole, knocking it down and bringing down power lines.

The driver was taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

Ocala Electric Utility responded to repair the lines.

Driver taken to the hospital after crashing into a pole (OFR)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.