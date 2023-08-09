Some private schools are employing armed deputies this school year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida schools are working with law enforcement to prepare for the upcoming school year.

The safety measure involves adding armed resource deputies on campus. This precaution will be a first for some schools including The Cornerstone School, Grace Christian School and the St John Lutheran School in Ocala.

https://www.wcjb.com/2023/08/03/families-struggle-take-advantage-new-school-voucher-program/

These steps are being taken after a deadly school shooting resulted in six deaths at a private school in Nashville this year. As a result, private school leaders were left in shock.

“I think somehow when your a small private school you may feel like you’re not in the same category or you’re exempt from that, said Ingrid Wasserfall. “I think for us, that was a wake up.”

Deputies are currently required to train to work at a school and officials say that they look forward to taking on these new precautions.

“We have to go through the training first before we’re allowed to have it,” said Ethel Nukunya. “The training starts this year and so we are super excited. As soon as that is done, it’s a roll.”

The Ocala schools are not the only ones taking steps to a safer school year. At Meadowbrook Academy also in Ocala, officials are expanding their security officer’s hours until every student is off campus.

School leaders are aiming for these security plans to ensure every student gets home safely.

