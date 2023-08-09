Some private schools are employing armed deputies this school year

St. John Lutheran School
St. John Lutheran School(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida schools are working with law enforcement to prepare for the upcoming school year.

The safety measure involves adding armed resource deputies on campus. This precaution will be a first for some schools including The Cornerstone School, Grace Christian School and the St John Lutheran School in Ocala.

https://www.wcjb.com/2023/08/03/families-struggle-take-advantage-new-school-voucher-program/

These steps are being taken after a deadly school shooting resulted in six deaths at a private school in Nashville this year. As a result, private school leaders were left in shock.

“I think somehow when your a small private school you may feel like you’re not in the same category or you’re exempt from that, said Ingrid Wasserfall. “I think for us, that was a wake up.”

Deputies are currently required to train to work at a school and officials say that they look forward to taking on these new precautions.

“We have to go through the training first before we’re allowed to have it,” said Ethel Nukunya. “The training starts this year and so we are super excited. As soon as that is done, it’s a roll.”

The Ocala schools are not the only ones taking steps to a safer school year. At Meadowbrook Academy also in Ocala, officials are expanding their security officer’s hours until every student is off campus.

School leaders are aiming for these security plans to ensure every student gets home safely.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Federal Forest workers say the closure is temporary but indefinite until the gator is relocated.
Alexander Springs temporarily closes to relocate gator mom and eggs

Latest News

A two-week joint operation between several North Central Florida agencies netted eight sex...
Authorities identify sex offenders violating registration requirements in Alachua County
Gov. Ron DeSantis (right) and suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell of the 9th Judicial...
Gov. DeSantis suspends Orlando-area state attorney for ‘neglection of duty’
The governor began investigating after several people were killed including former TV20...
Gov. DeSantis suspends Orlando-area state attorney for ‘neglection of duty’
Detectives are investigating human remains found in the woods in Southwest Lake City
Lake City officers investigate skeletal remains found on Commerce Drive