Suwannee County school district implements new bell schedule

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee County School District is undergoing some changes this school year with a new bell schedule.

As kids head back to school, we are asking leaders of school districts across North Central Florida what changes parents need to know about this year.

Suwannee County’s school superintendent Ted Roush says the most important thing for families to be aware of is the new bell schedule.

The district is making the change because of a new law passed by lawmakers this year that changes when middle schools and high schools start classes. The law prevents middle schools from starting before 8:00 A.M. and high schools from starting before 8:30 A.M.

The law doesn’t take effect until July of 2026, but Roush says that Suwannee county wants to get ahead of it.

“We went ahead and moved forward so that we can go ahead and deal with the adjustments,” Rouch says. “Deal with bus schedule changes and get our parents and our students accustomed to the new schedule.”

This year, Suwannee County high schoolers and middle schoolers start class at 8:30 A.M.

The full list of the school district’s new start and end times can be found here.

