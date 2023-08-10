16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital

Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting after someone was shot at an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Emma Delamo
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department confirm the juvenile shot outside an apartment complex in Gainesville was a 16-year-old boy.

Officers said the shooting happened around 3:30 at Woodland Park Apartments on Southeast Fourth Street near Sugar Hill Thursday afternoon.

Fire rescue officials said the victim was taken to UF Shands and later died in the hospital.

TRENDING: Firefighters battle another blaze at Southern Fuelwood

Neighbors told TV20 this wasn’t the first shooting they’ve seen in the area.

“I’m really tired of all of these shootings,” said Connie Smith. “These young men with these guns they need to do better, they need to be taught better. They’re not only destroying their lives, but they’re destroying the lives of the people that are getting hurt.”

It is unclear if the boy was shot inside or outside of an apartment.

Resident Herbert Alston said he has lived in Gainesville for over 60 years and has never seen shootings happen so often. He believes people need to call the police when something happens.

“The people got to get together and they can stand for certain things and stop it,” said Alston. “But if they don’t care and never stand up like we’re saying and say nothing about it, it’ll keep going on and on.”

This comes days after Gainesville city leaders hosted a gun violence summit. One of the goals organizers proposed was a youth-led task force to offer support and plans to end gun violence.

RELATED: Gainesville city leaders focus on policy solutions on day 2 of two-day gun violence summit

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any arrests.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Federal Forest workers say the closure is temporary but indefinite until the gator is relocated.
Alexander Springs temporarily closes to relocate gator mom and eggs

Latest News

Sharks might be feasting on drugs that are being dumped and dropped from planes off the Florida...
Cocaine Sharks in the Florida Keys
Levy County Animal Services are facing delays in adoptions.
Levy County Animal Services are experiencing delays in adoptions
Officials with Levy County Animal Services say they are experiencing delays in adoptions...
Levy County Animal Services are experiencing delays in adoptions
Ocala Police Department officers respond to crash at a railroad crossing on Northeast 19th Avenue
Train hits and kills man at a railroad crossing in Ocala
Law enforcement agencies responded to a pedestrian vs. train collision along tracks in Ocala on...
Train hits and kills man at a railroad crossing in Ocala