16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department confirm the juvenile shot outside an apartment complex in Gainesville was a 16-year-old boy.

Officers said the shooting happened around 3:30 at Woodland Park Apartments on Southeast Fourth Street near Sugar Hill Thursday afternoon.

Fire rescue officials said the victim was taken to UF Shands and later died in the hospital.

Neighbors told TV20 this wasn’t the first shooting they’ve seen in the area.

“I’m really tired of all of these shootings,” said Connie Smith. “These young men with these guns they need to do better, they need to be taught better. They’re not only destroying their lives, but they’re destroying the lives of the people that are getting hurt.”

It is unclear if the boy was shot inside or outside of an apartment.

Resident Herbert Alston said he has lived in Gainesville for over 60 years and has never seen shootings happen so often. He believes people need to call the police when something happens.

“The people got to get together and they can stand for certain things and stop it,” said Alston. “But if they don’t care and never stand up like we’re saying and say nothing about it, it’ll keep going on and on.”

This comes days after Gainesville city leaders hosted a gun violence summit. One of the goals organizers proposed was a youth-led task force to offer support and plans to end gun violence.

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any arrests.

