Back-to-school spirit fills North Central Florida

Back-to-school spirit fills NCFL
By Kristin Chase
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students, parents, and staff members welcomed the year with smiles and waves all around our area.

Two Alachua County crossing guards say Thursday was full of energy and some traffic, but overall they are ready to have students back.

“The energy was very high,” said Janet Hunt. “Traffic is always busy on the side, so traffic was very high. Students were ready to go back to school, and parents were ready to get the students back to school.”

Many parents were able to walk their students to the classroom to help ease the first-day jitters.

“I’m obviously excited for them because they get to learn more. Also, we get a little bit of a break too from the summer chaos. I’m more excited for them because I know they will make new friends” said Klayra Medina, a parent.

Some parents shared back-to-school photos of their children with TV20.

