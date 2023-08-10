Bus crash on first day of school in Suwannee County

A school bus in Suwannee County got into an accident on the first day of the new school year.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A school bus driver in Suwannee County was not able to make it through the first day of the new school year without getting into a crash.

No one was hurt, but Suwannee County Fire Rescue officials say this is a reminder to be careful on your commute.

A new state law allows school districts to install cameras on buses to document when drivers illegally pass them.

Drivers face a $225 fine if they get caught by the camera or $265 if a law enforcement officer catches them.

