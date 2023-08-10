Countdown to Kickoff: Bradford Tornadoes

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the football field, Bradford was an offense of tornadic activity that left their opponents in the dust. Last year, Bradford outscored their opponents 411 to 79 and the Tornadoes advanced to the Class 2 Suburban State Semifinal. But to earn a championship, one characteristic is attached.

“Humble. There was a lot of stuff going on last year and we did not handle as well as we were supposed to. Now that we are going to do that we got a big thing going on,” said senior running back Willie Pollard.

“It means a lot to me that Willie said that you know for a young person 17 or 18 years old to understand that we need more humility. Everybody is pulling the rope in the same direction nobody is caring about ego and they are all pulling for the same prize,” said head coach Jamie Rodgers.

Junior quarterback Jeremiah McKenzie is back behind center last season he scored 22 total touchdowns. But, dismissing the individual goals has led to appreciating the understated positions.

Pollard said, “I give to it all to my linemen, I give it to them they work their butts off and we give them a lot. If they can do it, we can do it you know we got a lot of talent and a lot of speed.”

The Tornadoes’ defense was a spinning vortex of turnovers and sacking the opposition, Bradford had 32 sacks and 17 interceptions, it is Rodgers’ statement of winning in the trenches.

“Coach Rodgers, he is the glue he wants us to get after the ball. He doesn’t want a first down, he doesn’t allow no yards, five yards is too much in a drive,” said senior defensive end Torin Brazell.

The players let their play do the talking but reminded their opposition of a new motto.

Brazell said, “Bradford Boys Built Better. If you are from Bradford, you have to be built better it is just something we came up with in practice one day.”

By adopting this calm persona, the team believes paying it forward to their teammates is the way to win.

Brazell said, “Just knowing that your brothers have your back, you can make a play, you make a mistake there is someone to pick you up, fill your gap, it is how we come together as a group.”

Rodgers said, “If our guys will do that I firmly believe that we will have a chance to be there at the end.”

