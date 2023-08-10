Countdown to Kickoff: Dunnellon Tigers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunnellon high school football is not hoping for a winning season, they expect it. For some teams a 5 and 6 record is deemed successful but, for the Tigers it serves as an inspiration to never let that happen again.

{tommy sutton: dunnellon head football coach}

" You have to earn winning, and you have to learn how to win, and we did not know how to do that last year. Hopefully with the gained experience, just being a year older, with the buy in this offseason hopefully we can take that next step, " said Tommy Sutton Dunnellon Head Football Coach.

“I feel like we didn’t have the same respect towards the game then we did when we went on an 8 and 3. We also didn’t have any leaders on the team as well,” said Jesus Morneo, Senior OL/DL.

The Tigers scored 15 points per game and in their losses the defense allowed over 26 points. However they are hoping experience will be on their side.

{ chris henry: senior wr db}

" Our quarterback he’s more comfortable now, he’s smarter, so I think connecting with the wide receivers and stuff will be easier and better. We all got faster we got stronger which helps us on offense,” said Chris Henry, senior WR/DB.

{john derouse: senior de}

" Our quarterback’s a young quarterback but he’s been with these boys for two years now. So, he knows how they run, and every receiver knows how he throws, so he knows where they know where to be and they know where he is going to be,” said John Derouse, Senior DE.

Ss Dunnellon’s offense gets ready to work they also rely on their defense to back them up.

Coach Sutton said, " Great defense is what we hang our hat on here and we did not do that at times last year and we are fully aware of that. Having those guys back from last year, like I said they have seen what it looks like, so now they have to go do it. "

Sutton knows what it takes to achieve excellence. He played football at Dunnellon in the 1990s and has been a part of the coaching staff for 15 years. He understands the pressure that comes with coaching in his hometown.

“That’s the expectation of this place, I from here, I grew up here, this is year 15 here. So, this town demands that, so that expectation will always be the expectation.”

If the Tigers put all the pieces together, they may be crowned the kings of the gridiron jungle.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.