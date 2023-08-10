Couple celebrates 43rd anniversary with $25K a year for life lottery prize

Shelly German won $25,000 a year for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game, according to...
Shelly German won $25,000 a year for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 10, 2023
(Gray News) – A lucky couple celebrated their 43rd anniversary with a prize that will last them a lifetime.

Shelly German won $25,000 a year for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

After thinking her ticket had matched four of the first five numbers, German told lottery officials she put it in an anniversary card for her husband.

When they rechecked the numbers together, the couple realized all five numbers matched.

German and her husband claimed the prize last week and chose the annuity option. She received the first of 20 annual payments of $25,000, before taxes.

German told lottery officials she won a new car in a raffle on their 38th anniversary, but she first hit the jackpot when she married her husband.

She plans to spend some of the winnings on home improvements.

