Disabled American Veterans charities officials name a Gainesville veteran 2023 volunteer of the year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A veteran in Gainesville is being honored for 20 years of volunteer service.

Officials with the Disabled American Veterans Charities named John Raber its 2023 volunteer of the year during their annual national convention in New Jersey last Saturday.

TRENDING: Gainesville city commissioners vote in favor of higher GRU rates

Raber has contributed more than 6,000 volunteer hours in efforts to improve the lives of other veterans.

Raber is a member of the DAV Bradenton Chapter and has also served as a Department of Florida commander.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.