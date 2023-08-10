Disabled American Veterans charities officials name a Gainesville veteran 2023 volunteer of the year

Raber has contributed more than 6,000 volunteer hours in efforts to improve the lives of other veterans.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A veteran in Gainesville is being honored for 20 years of volunteer service.

Officials with the Disabled American Veterans Charities named John Raber its 2023 volunteer of the year during their annual national convention in New Jersey last Saturday.

TRENDING: Gainesville city commissioners vote in favor of higher GRU rates

Raber has contributed more than 6,000 volunteer hours in efforts to improve the lives of other veterans.

Raber is a member of the DAV Bradenton Chapter and has also served as a Department of Florida commander.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Federal Forest workers say the closure is temporary but indefinite until the gator is relocated.
Alexander Springs temporarily closes to relocate gator mom and eggs

Latest News

Raber has contributed more than 6,000 volunteer hours in efforts to improve the lives of other...
Disabled American Veterans charities officials name a Gainesville veteran 2023 volunteer of the year
A national organization rolled into Gainesville to donate thousands of dollars to childhood...
Hyundai Hope on Wheels donates $400,000 to UF Health research
A national organization rolled into Gainesville to donate thousands of dollars to childhood...
Hyundai Hope on Wheels donates $400,000 to UF Health research
Customers would pay a three-percent increase in electric rates and a five-percent increase in...
Gainesville city commissioners vote in favor of higher GRU rates