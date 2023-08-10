Firefighters work to improve safety after another blaze at Southern Fuelwood

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters responded to another fire at a firewood facility in Alachua County on Thursday morning. It comes about a month after firefighters were hurt responding to a fire on the property.

Firefighters from High Springs, Newberry, and Alachua County all responded to a fire at Southern Fuelwood in Newberry around 3:45 a.m.

When they arrived, heavy fire was coming from one of the large kilns. The buildings are used to store and dry the firewood.

Crews were able to keep the blaze contained to the single kiln, but Alachua County Fire Chief Harold Theus says getting to the fire was a challenge.

“It’s a labor-intensive process of opening these large doors and then trying to extract the wood out of the kilns so that we can make access to the seed of the fire,” Theus said.

According to Alachua County Fire Rescue officials, the fire on Thursday was a different kiln than the one which caught fire in June. During that fire, two firefighters were hurt including one breaking his leg.

In just over two years, Southern Fuelwood has experienced 12 fires. After the June fire, Theus expressed concerns about sending more of his men back to the business but was more positive about the way his firefighters handled the situation.

“We always have a responsibility to respond,” Theus said. “When we arrive on scene, I think our tactics can change based upon the situation. I think what happened last night is we slowed down a little bit more. Everybody worked very well together last night, and we were able to extinguish the fire.”

He was worried in the past about Southern Fuelwood’s safety practices, but he said that he has been working with the owner on improving them. Theus said new metal brackets on the wood helped firefighters extinguish Thursday morning’s fire. Officials for the business are also working to have their own water.

“We’ve been meeting with the owners of the Southern Fuelwood to be able to have a conversation with them about improving the safety measures out there; I saw evidence of that last night,” Theus said. " The owner is really working towards improved the safety for the employees that are there and also for the fire prevention practices that take place out there.”

No one was hurt in this operation.

RELATED: Alachua County Fire Chief fed up with Southern Fuelwood after latest blaze left 2 injured

ACFR has responded to 11 structural fires at the lumber yard in the last 27 months, and the latest left one of their own with a broken leg

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.