Firefighters battle another blaze at Southern Fuelwood

Kiln catches fire at Southern Fuelwood in Newberry(ACFR)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters responded to another fire at a firewood facility in Alachua County on Thursday morning. It comes about a month after firefighters were hurt responding to a fire on the property.

Firefighters from High Springs, Newberry, and Alachua County all responded to a fire at Southern Fuelwood in Newberry around 3:45 a.m.

When they arrived, heavy fire was coming from one of the large kilns. Crews were able to keep the blaze contained to the single kiln.

According to Alachua County Fire Rescue officials, the fire on Thursday was a different kiln than the one which caught fire in June. During that fire, two firefighters were hurt including one breaking his leg.

RELATED: Alachua County Fire Chief fed up with Southern Fuelwood after latest blaze left 2 injured

ACFR has responded to 11 structural fires at the lumber yard in the last 27 months, and the latest left one of their own with a broken leg

