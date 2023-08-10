Gainesville city commissioners vote in favor of higher GRU rates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners voted to increase rates for GRU services, just months before a state-appointed board takes over the utility.

Responding to a directive from state lawmakers, the city commission is attempting to lower GRU’s debt, while considering that residents will be paying more.

Customers would pay a three-percent increase in electric rates and a five-percent increase in wastewater for the 2024 fiscal year, equaling about $4.75 a month for the average customer.

The city commission voted 6-1 in favor of the rate increase. District 1 Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker was the only person to vote against the hike.

Other commissioners said they made the right decision under the current circumstances.

“In a different year where portions of the state legislature hadn’t threatened us and hadn’t said that they thought Gainesville needed to feel pain, we probably wouldn’t have made the same decisions because we wouldn’t have had to pay down our debt faster than we had previously planned,” said District 3 Commissioner Casey Willits.

The city commission agreed it was a difficult topic to vote on considering a state-appointed board will take over in October.

“It feels like we are between a rock and a hard place of trying to figure out how do we a govern a city that’s going to be half taken away and given to the governor of the state,” said District 4 Commissioner Bryan Eastman.

Mayor Harvey Ward told TV20 they cannot dwell on what the new board could do with the revenues when they start this fall, but hopes residents understand their decision.

“We can only make responsible decisions with the information that’s in front of us,” said Ward. “I can’t play guessing games with the future of our community.”

The rate increases go into effect in October and will not affect GRU’s gas or water services.

