GPD: Juvenile dies after shooting at an apartment complex in Gainesville

Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting after someone was shot at an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting after a juvenile was shot outside an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon.

Officers say the shooting happened around 3:30 at Woodland Park Apartments on Southeast Fourth Street near Sugar Hill. Officers responded to the scene.

Fire rescue officials say the victim, who is not an adult, was taken to the hospital and died.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

