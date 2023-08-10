Hyundai Hope on Wheels donates $400,000 to UF Health research

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A national organization rolled into Gainesville to donate thousands of dollars to childhood cancer research.

Officials with Hyundai Hope on Wheels made a $400,000 donation to Dr. Paul Castillo’s cancer research.

He’s a part of the University of Florida’s College of Medicine. His work focuses on acute myeloid leukemia, which affects people 20 years old or younger.

At UF Health Shands, patients got to dip their hand in paint and stamp it on a few of the doctors’ coats.

Hyundai officials have donated UF researchers $3 million since 2013.

