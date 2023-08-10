Levy County Animal Services are experiencing delays in adoptions

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with Levy County Animal Services say they are experiencing delays in adoptions because of an outbreak of parvovirus.

Due to the outbreak, county staff are also working to replace their veterinarian that quit in the beginning of August.

Animal rights advocates are concerned about the communication between the commissioners and the community.

County coordinator, Wilbur Deen, met with a potential stop-gap vet and reached out to the University of Florida to get some help in the meantime, but some activists say they don’t think that county officials are taking the right steps.

The activists expressed that they were still unsure of the county’s future plans.

“So are they compensating these rescues to pay for these spay and neuters and vets, or are they depending on the rescues to pay for this and collect donations,” Diane Marchand said. “I mean the rescues are full, the shelters are full.”

According to an animal services quarterly report, 672 animals were taken to the shelter and 227 were euthanized in the months March through June.

This is making advocates concerned about euthanization numbers due to the animal services not having a vet.

“I sent them a list of low cost spay neuter organizations in the area,” Diane Marchand said. “What do they do if they have an emergency at the shelter?”

County officials say some animals went to area rescues for adoption prior to the parvo outbreak and in the meantime, the county is taking steps to hire a new veterinarian.

