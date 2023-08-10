Medical rehab hospital planned for Lake City

Officials say the hospital is expected to create 100 new jobs in the area and will treat more than 600 patients each year.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A new rehab hospital is coming to Lake City.

Officials with ClearSky Health announced they plan to build a 36-bed medical rehab hospital south of West U.S. Highway 90.

They say the hospital is expected to create 100 new jobs in the area and will treat more than 600 patients each year.

The groundbreaking is scheduled sometime during the winter this year, with a grand opening expected in the winter of next year.

TRENDING: Some private schools are employing armed deputies this school year

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Federal Forest workers say the closure is temporary but indefinite until the gator is relocated.
Alexander Springs temporarily closes to relocate gator mom and eggs

Latest News

A national organization rolled into Gainesville to donate thousands of dollars to childhood...
Hyundai Hope on Wheels donates $400,000 to UF Health research
A national organization rolled into Gainesville to donate thousands of dollars to childhood...
Hyundai Hope on Wheels donates $400,000 to UF Health research
Customers would pay a three-percent increase in electric rates and a five-percent increase in...
Gainesville city commissioners vote in favor of higher GRU rates
WCJB WEATHER
Officials say the hospital is expected to create 100 new jobs in the area and will treat more...
Medical rehab hospital planned for Lake City