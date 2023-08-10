Medical rehab hospital planned for Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A new rehab hospital is coming to Lake City.

Officials with ClearSky Health announced they plan to build a 36-bed medical rehab hospital south of West U.S. Highway 90.

They say the hospital is expected to create 100 new jobs in the area and will treat more than 600 patients each year.

The groundbreaking is scheduled sometime during the winter this year, with a grand opening expected in the winter of next year.

TRENDING: Some private schools are employing armed deputies this school year

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.