Keeping Cool: UF reseacher studies microclimates in Florida

According to scientists the month of July was the hottest, globally, in over 10,000 years.
More shade is needed to keep visitors cooler and out of direct sunlight.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida researcher is studying the way architecture and landscaping can reduce the impacts of extreme heat in Florida.

With warming temperatures comes more extreme weather. And in the United States, there is now a record 15 different weather disasters that caused at least $1 billion in damage this year. That’s the most mega-disasters through the first 7 months of the year since the agency tracked events like these in 1980.

Tree rings, ice cores in glaciers, and even pollen sediments found deep in the soil are used as confirmation by scientists of climate change.

At UF, researchers are coming up with ways to cool temperatures on a microclimate scale. This includes more shaded areas and more trees. They sound like very small changes but with enough of them will make an impact. And scientists are pleased with the results.

St. Petersburg Pier Helps Visitors Deal With the Heat.
A recently built pier in St. Petersburg is becoming the focal point for studies by some scientists. It features a steel, eyebrow sunshade around the entire perimeter to keep people more comfortable and out of direct sunlight.

Yi Luo, a UF Assistant Professor in Landscape & Architecture, says “I do, yeah I think we compare the sun area and the shaded area on the pier and there is a big difference. Especially during the afternoon, all the comfortable locations are in the shade.”

Their official findings will be published by the Landscape Architecture Foundation at UF this coming Fall.

