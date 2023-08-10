New school year starts with teacher vacancies, concerns about enrollment

Alachua County School District (FILE)
Alachua County School District (FILE)(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many schools in Florida are starting off the new academic year with a shortage of teachers. The Flordia Education Association (FEA), the state teacher’s union, reported 7,000 teacher vacancies in districts across the state.

The Alachua County School District started the year with 69 teaching positions open, down from about a month ago when the district reported 83 classroom teacher vacancies. At that time, Marion County Public Schools needed to fill more than 300 job openings, they now have 150.

According to the FEA, districts in Florida are advertising 6,920 vacancies for teachers, about 900 more than this time last year. Support staff vacancies total 5,072, about 300 more than the year prior.

Following the state’s expansion of the private school voucher program, some are raising concerns about a possible drop in enrollment at public schools in the state. The total enrollment numbers for the public schools will not be released until after the first 10 days of school.

Tina Certain, an Alachua County School Board member, expressed concern about funding if enrollment drops as more families choose to send their children to private schools. She said this year the district is insulated from possible funding changes due to money the legislature put aside.

“The income cap has been removed as well as the requirement to attend public school,” explained Certain. “And so this current year, we do kind of have a transition of sorts, in funding, there are some funds outside of the district’s budget to cover that. So, I think all of us are cautious because we’re not sure -- there’s so much that’s unknown about it still.”

BACK-TO-SCHOOL
Back-to-school spirit fills North Central Florida
Back-to-school spirit fills NCFL
‘We’re excited to open back up’: Students arrive at new charter school in Bradford County
Moss said only 65 out of 116 students are enrolled so far and parents still have time to enroll.
Some private schools are employing armed deputies this school year
St. John Lutheran School
Florida school districts grapple with AP course confusion
College Board logo (GFX)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Federal Forest workers say the closure is temporary but indefinite until the gator is relocated.
Alexander Springs temporarily closes to relocate gator mom and eggs

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Alachua and Gilchrist County rescue crews work to save man trapped in a trench at a farm
Rescue crews free man trapped in a trench in Gilchrist County
Students, parents, and staff members welcomed the year with smiles
Back-to-school spirit fills North Central Florida
Moss said only 65 out of 116 students are enrolled so far and parents still have time to enroll.
‘We’re excited to open back up’: Students arrive at new charter school in Bradford County