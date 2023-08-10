New school year starts with teacher vacancies, concerns about enrollment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many schools in Florida are starting off the new academic year with a shortage of teachers. The Flordia Education Association (FEA), the state teacher’s union, reported 7,000 teacher vacancies in districts across the state.

The Alachua County School District started the year with 69 teaching positions open, down from about a month ago when the district reported 83 classroom teacher vacancies. At that time, Marion County Public Schools needed to fill more than 300 job openings, they now have 150.

According to the FEA, districts in Florida are advertising 6,920 vacancies for teachers, about 900 more than this time last year. Support staff vacancies total 5,072, about 300 more than the year prior.

Following the state’s expansion of the private school voucher program, some are raising concerns about a possible drop in enrollment at public schools in the state. The total enrollment numbers for the public schools will not be released until after the first 10 days of school.

Tina Certain, an Alachua County School Board member, expressed concern about funding if enrollment drops as more families choose to send their children to private schools. She said this year the district is insulated from possible funding changes due to money the legislature put aside.

“The income cap has been removed as well as the requirement to attend public school,” explained Certain. “And so this current year, we do kind of have a transition of sorts, in funding, there are some funds outside of the district’s budget to cover that. So, I think all of us are cautious because we’re not sure -- there’s so much that’s unknown about it still.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.