Ocala woman dies after car crash in Alabama

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly woman from Ocala has been killed after a crash in Alabama.

82-year-old Patricia Mannone was critically injured after her vehicle collided with another while traveling on I-20 in Alabama Wednesday night

Both Mannone and the other driver were taken to a hospital where Mannone was pronounced dead.

Alabama law enforcement agencies are investigating the cause of the crash.

