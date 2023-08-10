Ocala woman dies after car crash in Alabama
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly woman from Ocala has been killed after a crash in Alabama.
82-year-old Patricia Mannone was critically injured after her vehicle collided with another while traveling on I-20 in Alabama Wednesday night
Both Mannone and the other driver were taken to a hospital where Mannone was pronounced dead.
Alabama law enforcement agencies are investigating the cause of the crash.
