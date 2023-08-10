Police investigate shooting at apartment complex in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting after someone was shot at an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon.

Officers say the shooting happened around 3:30 at Woodland Park Apartments on Southeast Fourth Street near Sugar Hill. Officers responded to the scene.

Fire rescue officials say they could not tell if the victim was an adult or a teenager. They say emergency crews took him to the hospital.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

