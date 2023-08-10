Police investigate shooting at apartment complex in Gainesville

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting after someone was shot at an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon.

Officers say the shooting happened around 3:30 at Woodland Park Apartments on Southeast Fourth Street near Sugar Hill. Officers responded to the scene.

Fire rescue officials say they could not tell if the victim was an adult or a teenager. They say emergency crews took him to the hospital.

TRENDING: Firefighters battle another blaze at Southern Fuelwood

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

The check is on behalf of Lyrics for Life, a non-profit organization founded by the group.
Sister Hazel’s lead singer donates $100,000 to child cancer research
Fire rescue crews dig man out of trench after collapse in Gilchrist County
Rescue crews free man trapped in a trench in Gilchrist County
