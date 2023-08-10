Rescue crews free man trapped in a trench in Gilchrist County

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews responded to reports of a man trapped in a trench at a farm south of U.S. Highway 129 in Gilchrist County.

Crews from Gilchrist County and Alachua County were able to get the man out safely. They say the 8-foot deep trench caved in.

Officials say firefighters used pieces of wood to keep the dirt from caving back on the man as they dug him out. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

