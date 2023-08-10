Rescue workers save man trapped in collapsed trench

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Crews from Gilchrist County rescued a man from the Piedmont Dairy Farm after he fell into the trench and dirt caved in on him.

Gilchrist County Fire Rescue and Sheriff’s Office responded to the farm south of U.S. Highway 129 in Gilchrist County around 11 a.m. and quickly requested response from Alachua County and Gainesville Fire Rescues’ technical rescue teams.

Officials say the man was in an eight foot trench when the soil collapsed, trapping him underground.

During the two hour rescue, workers used a method called shoring, where they use wood bracing to secure the dirt to ensure the trench didn’t further collapse.

“When they go in there they use a lot of timber they use a lot of mechanical devices to ensure the shoring they put timber on each side of the trench usually and then shore it brace it make sure its intact.”

The man was flown to UF Health Shands where he is in serious but stable condition.

