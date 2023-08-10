Sister Hazel’s lead singer donates $100,000 to child cancer research

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The lead singer of a Gainesville rock band is turning up the volume and donating to child cancer research.

Ken Block, the lead singer of Sister Hazel, will donate $100,000 to UF Health Shands and Stop Children’s Cancer founders.

The check is on behalf of Lyrics for Life, a non-profit organization founded by the group.

A ceremony is happening on Tuesday, August 15th at the hospital, where block will present the check to Shand’s leaders.

