Sister Hazel’s lead singer donates $100,000 to child cancer research
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The lead singer of a Gainesville rock band is turning up the volume and donating to child cancer research.
Ken Block, the lead singer of Sister Hazel, will donate $100,000 to UF Health Shands and Stop Children’s Cancer founders.
The check is on behalf of Lyrics for Life, a non-profit organization founded by the group.
A ceremony is happening on Tuesday, August 15th at the hospital, where block will present the check to Shand’s leaders.
