Train hits and kills man at a railroad crossing in Ocala
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement agencies responded to a pedestrian vs. train collision along tracks in Ocala on Thursday afternoon.
Ocala Police Department officers say a CSX train struck a 33-year-old man at the crossing on Northeast 19th Avenue around 12:30 p.m.
The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. Detours were put in place as emergency crews responded to the scene.
This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.
