Train hits and kills man at a railroad crossing in Ocala

Ocala Police Department officers respond to crash at a railroad crossing on Northeast 19th Avenue
Ocala Police Department officers respond to crash at a railroad crossing on Northeast 19th Avenue(OPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement agencies responded to a pedestrian vs. train collision along tracks in Ocala on Thursday afternoon.

Ocala Police Department officers say a CSX train struck a 33-year-old man at the crossing on Northeast 19th Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. Detours were put in place as emergency crews responded to the scene.

TRENDING: Rescue crews free man trapped in a trench in Gilchrist County

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

