‘We’re excited to open back up’: Students arrive at new charter school in Bradford County

BROOKER, Fla. (WCJB) -Students in North Central Florida are gearing up for the first day of a new school year.

Parents spent their morning dropping off their kids at the Brooker Community School, a new charter school in Bradford County. It was last known as Brooker Elementary School.

School officials faced backlash from parents when it was shut down in 2021.

“When you’re in a small community, you have to make decisions when your numbers are low,” said Brooker’s newest principal Felicia Moss. “I think it was a financial decision that had to be made so they could meet the needs of the district. That’s why we were super excited to come back and open it.”

Karrie Kulbacki is a first-grade teacher at Brooker whose daughter also attends.

“I wanted her to come back because it was such a special school. All the teachers are just a big loving family here and I really appreciated that. I wanted her to grow up and experience that,” said Kulbacki.

When the school was closed, she and many others had to teach at Southside and Lake Butler Elementary Schools. Moss said only 65 out of 116 students are enrolled so far and parents still have time to enroll.

“At any time they can come in, there’s usually a ten-day window in schools where you get a lot of transitions so we’re hoping by the end of August everybody will be settled,” said Moss.

Kulbacki added “Everybody will just have a wonderful year this year as well as continue to progress. Hopefully, we can get a little bit bigger and get 6th grade in here which will be amazing.”

Moss said bus pickups will begin and August 21st and they’ll hold their first school board meeting on August 17th.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.