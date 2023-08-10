X to auction off old Twitter items

X is auctioning off old Twitter products.
X is auctioning off old Twitter products.(Heritage Global Partners)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) – Elon Musk is holding his version of a garage sale.

Now that Twitter is X, the company is auctioning off remnants of its old brand via Heritage Global Partners.

Specialty items for sale include a reconstructed barn and a large bird cage welded with a Twitter logo.

Two paintings depict Ellen Degeneres’ 2014 Oscar selfie and former president Barack Obama celebrating his reelection.

Even mundane office equipment and refrigerators will be on the auction block.

The 584 items open at $25 each, and bidding is set for next month in San Francisco.

Twitter auctioned similar memorabilia in January as part of Musk’s remake of the company.

