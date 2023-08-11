Cocaine Sharks in the Florida Keys

Sharks might be feasting on drugs that are being dumped and dropped from planes off the Florida coastline.
By Scott Gagliardi
Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. (WCJB) - While the idea of sharks on cocaine sounds like a spoof on the 1970s Jaws film, some researchers at UF say the idea might not be as wild as it sounds.

According to new research, sharks might be feasting on drugs that are being dumped and dropped from planes off the Florida coastline. This is the only place in the world where a shark could come into contact with such massive doses of cocaine thanks to ocean currents flowing towards South Florida.

Tracy Fanara, a University of Florida Environmental Engineer, was recently featured on Shark Week in a segment that looked at the possibility of sharks ingesting cocaine that is smuggled from Central and South America -- through a water way just south of the Florida Keys.

As part of the research they placed fake cocaine bales in the water, next to fake swans. Their findings were surprising among all of the scientists.

“Yeah they checked out the swans but every time they went to the cocaine bales, one of them just, you know, latched on to it, took the cocaine bale with them.”; Fanara.

Last month a boater fished out bales of of cocaine weighing over 62 pounds, and that was just 2 weeks before the U.S. Coast Guard confiscated more than 14,000 pounds of cocaine near Miami, worth, an estimated, $186 million dollars.

“Drug smugglers hide these bales in dead fish or dead sharks which could be their typical food source. That brings us to the conclusion that this is worth studying.”; Fanara.

While ongoing research is still needed to confirm if the sharks are indeed attracted to cocaine, the main goal is to bring awareness to the fact that everything we put in our oceans can have serious consequences.

