Cross City Police arrest man selling drugs feet from a school

Cross City Police Department arrests Craig “CJ” Patrick Braswell, Jr.
Cross City Police Department arrests Craig “CJ” Patrick Braswell, Jr.(Cross City Police Dept.)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple agencies raided a home just feet from a school in Cross City on Thursday where a man was accused of selling drugs.

Cross City Police Department and Dixie County Sheriff’s Office waited until no students were on campus at Kinder Cub School to execute a search warrant on a home on Northeast 351 Highway.

Authorities arrested Craig “CJ” Patrick Braswell, Jr., 34, of Cross City, in the backyard of the home. He was found with enough meth, and crack cocaine to sell. Two other men were found in the home, briefly detained, and released.

Inside the home, investigators found drug paraphernalia and a county radio able to send and receive law enforcement communications.

TRENDING: One case against Levy County coach dropped, another moves forward

Braswell was charged with possession of meth and cocaine with the intent to sell near a school as well as unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and possession of drug equipment. His bond was set at $101,000.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Federal Forest workers say the closure is temporary but indefinite until the gator is relocated.
Alexander Springs temporarily closes to relocate gator mom and eggs

Latest News

The NOAA has upgraded its forecast for this season to an “above-normal” forecast, as this...
Storm activity expected to increase as hurricane season enters peak period
The NOAA has upgraded its forecast for this season to an “above-normal” forecast, as this...
Storm activity expected to increase as hurricane season enters peak period
Deputies arrested Billy McCall, 40, for sexually abusing a child. The victim was about 14 years...
One case against Levy County coach dropped, another moves forward
Billy McCall was charged in Alachua and Levy counties, but the Levy County case has been dropped
One case against Levy County coach dropped, another moves forward
The items packed Friday will be given out next weekend.
Local nonprofit, Food4Kids, prepares to serve an additional 12 schools after expanding