Cross City Police arrest man selling drugs feet from a school

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple agencies raided a home just feet from a school in Cross City on Thursday where a man was accused of selling drugs.

Cross City Police Department and Dixie County Sheriff’s Office waited until no students were on campus at Kinder Cub School to execute a search warrant on a home on Northeast 351 Highway.

Authorities arrested Craig “CJ” Patrick Braswell, Jr., 34, of Cross City, in the backyard of the home. He was found with enough meth, and crack cocaine to sell. Two other men were found in the home, briefly detained, and released.

Inside the home, investigators found drug paraphernalia and a county radio able to send and receive law enforcement communications.

TRENDING: One case against Levy County coach dropped, another moves forward

Braswell was charged with possession of meth and cocaine with the intent to sell near a school as well as unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and possession of drug equipment. His bond was set at $101,000.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.