‘Even as family we don’t know’: Family grieves loss of 16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A family is wondering who killed their 16-year-old in a shooting in Gainesville.

Police said a teenager was shot at the Woodland Park apartments Thursday afternoon, later identified as Rodrick Watson Jr.

“I am frustrated about the gun violence in the community as you can see because it has a direct impact. The last few incidents of gun violence that were people from Alachua County were people that were close family members, friends, and loved ones, so there’s a direct impact to me,” said Chanae Jackson.

Jackson is an activist in Gainesville, who often speaks on issues of police brutality and gun violence. Thursday’s shooting fueled her passion even more after learning her nephew was the victim.

She said it happened outside of an apartment unit while the teen was with his friends.

“Even as the family we don’t know,” said Jackson. “We understand that he had friends that were there that are not saying anything and that’s a major concern to me because that means that they will be looking towards retaliation instead of allowing law enforcement to do their job.”

Watson died in the hospital. Police confirm no arrests have been made.

At least 11 homicides have been reported in Gainesville since July 1 2022, worrying parents across the city.

“I do believe that some action has to take place,” said Desiree Day, a mother of two. “I know it’s easier said than done to come up with some sort of formulation is going to be difficult, but I do think that something has to happen.”

Jackson told TV20 her family has been given very little information from police so far as the investigation continues.

They plan to honor the teen with a balloon release in his neighborhood at 6 p.m. Friday.

