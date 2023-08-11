Florida Gateway College offers childcare for members

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College officials are offering free childcare services.

“Little Wolves Child Care” will be open Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the afternoon at FGC’s Multi-Purpose Center.

The program is open to students, faculty, and staff at the school.

They also must be on campus in class or working if they want to drop off their kids.

Children must be between the ages of five and 12.

