Former Police Chief Tony Jones retires from city of Gainesville

GPD Chief Tony Jones (FILE)
GPD Chief Tony Jones (FILE)(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former police chief has announced his plan to retire effective Oct. 1 after dedicating decades of his life to serving the city of Gainesville. The retirement comes as the city makes budget cuts and consolidates departments.

Tony Jones announced to Gainesville City Manager Cynthia Curry, he will step down from his role overseeing the Juvenile Justice and Community Support Programs Department.

For 13 years, Jones served as chief of police for the city of Gainesville. He joined the department in 1975 as a public safety cadet and worked his way up in the department.

In January 2022, Jones became the chief operating officer for the city. He appointed Lonnie Scott to the position of chief of police.

RELATED: All smiles at Reichert House despite impending closure on final day

While working for Juvenile Justice and Community Support Programs Department, he oversaw the Reichert House Youth Academy, the Brave Overt Leaders of Distinction (BOLD) Program, and the Nspire Interrupters Programs. The programs are being transferred to the police department.

“During his tenure with the City, Chief Jones has left an indelible mark on the community with his unwavering commitment to our youth, juvenile justice and community policing as a whole,” said Curry in a letter to the Gainesville City Commission.

RELATED: WCJB EXCLUSIVE: GPD Chief Tony Jones discusses ‘Black Lives Matter’, his new policing strategy and much more

Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones speaks with WCJB TV20 News' Ruelle Fludd about the recent uptick in violence, COVID-19, and the Black Lives Matter movement

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Federal Forest workers say the closure is temporary but indefinite until the gator is relocated.
Alexander Springs temporarily closes to relocate gator mom and eggs

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Alachua County Animal Resources had more than 200 pets up for adoption on Saturday
‘Full to the brim’: Alachua County holds Summer Lovin’ Animal Adoption event Saturday
Sharks might be feasting on drugs that are being dumped and dropped from planes off the Florida...
Cocaine Sharks in the Florida Keys
WCJB TV20 FORECAST