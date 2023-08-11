Former Police Chief Tony Jones retires from city of Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former police chief has announced his plan to retire effective Oct. 1 after dedicating decades of his life to serving the city of Gainesville. The retirement comes as the city makes budget cuts and consolidates departments.

Tony Jones announced to Gainesville City Manager Cynthia Curry, he will step down from his role overseeing the Juvenile Justice and Community Support Programs Department.

For 13 years, Jones served as chief of police for the city of Gainesville. He joined the department in 1975 as a public safety cadet and worked his way up in the department.

In January 2022, Jones became the chief operating officer for the city. He appointed Lonnie Scott to the position of chief of police.

While working for Juvenile Justice and Community Support Programs Department, he oversaw the Reichert House Youth Academy, the Brave Overt Leaders of Distinction (BOLD) Program, and the Nspire Interrupters Programs. The programs are being transferred to the police department.

“During his tenure with the City, Chief Jones has left an indelible mark on the community with his unwavering commitment to our youth, juvenile justice and community policing as a whole,” said Curry in a letter to the Gainesville City Commission.

