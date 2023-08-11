‘Full to the brim’: Alachua County holds Summer Lovin’ Animal Adoption event Saturday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County leaders are hoping this year’s Sumer Lovin’ Animal Adoption event will help the county relieve overcrowding at the shelter.

Alachua County Animal Resources is hosting its 13th Annual Summer Lovin’ Animal Adoption event on Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be held at the Alachua County Animal Resources Headquarters at 3400 N.E. 53rd Avenue, Gainesville.

Officials hope to have more than 100 dogs and cats adopted from the shelter. All adopted pets will leave with goodie bags, all needed shots, spayed or neutered, and microchipped. All adoption fees are waived.

“We are full to the brim with adoptable pets, so we hope this extended adoption drive gets these pets into loving homes,” said Alachua County Animal Resources Director Julie Johnson.

The event is a joint effort between the department and the Student Chapter of the Association of Shelter Veterinarians - UF Chapter.

The shelter will close early at 1 p.m. on Friday to allow staff time to set up the event.

“Shelters across the country, including right here in Gainesville, are struggling this summer with more animals coming in and fewer adoptions,” said Julie Levy, DVM, Ph.D., DACVIM, DABVP, from the University of Florida. “This can lead to stress, crowding, and risk of disease and poor outcomes. There’s never been more urgency to adopt and save our local pets.”

