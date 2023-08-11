Governor Ron DeSantis appoints another UF grad to the 6th District Count of Appeal

Gannam replaces the judicial vacancy left by Justice Meredith Sasso, who the governor appointed to the state supreme court in May.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor DeSantis has announced another Gator judicial appointment to fill the role of a previous Gator judge.

Roger Gannam has been appointed to the 6th District Court of Appeal Thursday.

He received his law degree at the University of Florida.

TRENDING: 16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital

Gannam replaces the judicial vacancy left by Justice Meredith Sasso, who the governor appointed to the state supreme court in May.

Sasso is a “Double Gator” who received her bachelor’s and law degrees from UF.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Federal Forest workers say the closure is temporary but indefinite until the gator is relocated.
Alexander Springs temporarily closes to relocate gator mom and eggs

Latest News

Gannam replaces the judicial vacancy left by Justice Meredith Sasso, who the governor appointed...
Governor Ron DeSantis appoints another UF grad to the 6th District Count of Appeal
Florida Gateway College is offering childcare services for students, faculty, and staff.
Florida Gateway College offers childcare for members
Florida Gateway College is offering childcare services for students, faculty, and staff.
Florida Gateway College offers childcare for members
A memo from the City Manager’s office shows a breakdown of the jobs that could be cut from the...
Jobs to be cut from the Gainesville City budget