Governor Ron DeSantis appoints another UF grad to the 6th District Count of Appeal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor DeSantis has announced another Gator judicial appointment to fill the role of a previous Gator judge.

Roger Gannam has been appointed to the 6th District Court of Appeal Thursday.

He received his law degree at the University of Florida.

Gannam replaces the judicial vacancy left by Justice Meredith Sasso, who the governor appointed to the state supreme court in May.

Sasso is a “Double Gator” who received her bachelor’s and law degrees from UF.

