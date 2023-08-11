Graham Mertz named starting quarterback for the Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators have a named starting quarterback. Head Coach Billy Napier confirmed that Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz won the job and will enter the season as the starter.

Mertz and Jack Miller III were both in the running for the starting job, competing through spring practices and into summer training camp.

Mertz was a three-year starter at Wisconsin before transferring to Florida.

He’ll get his first chance to win a game for the Gators when Florida travels to Utah for the season opener on Thursday, August 31.

