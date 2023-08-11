Jobs to be cut from the Gainesville City budget

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A breakdown of the jobs that could be cut from the Gainesville City budget includes 11 positions that pay at least six figures.

A memo from the City Manager’s office to commissioners details the proposed list of 83-and-a-half personnel cuts.

50 of them are vacant.

The list is topped by the Director of Transportation, with salary and benefits adding up to 198 thousand dollars.

The highest-paid filled positions are the Community Resources Director for Juvenile Justice and Smart City Coordinator.

You can find a complete list of the jobs that could be cut, on this LINK

