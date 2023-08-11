Local nonprofit, Food4Kids, prepares to serve an additional 12 schools after expanding

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Organizers with North Central Florida based nonprofit, Food4Kids, met with volunteers from natural gas company, Gas South, to begin organizing non-perishables for food insecure families Friday.

Food4Kids Backpack Program is a local non profit that provides chronically hungry children and families with food and other resources.

Following a $100,000 donation from Gas South that helped the organization expand service into Bradford County, volunteers with both organizations, helped organize and fill backpacks with non perishable food items.

The donation was part of the company’s Impact Investment program, where every year they award a grant to a North Florida or Georgia area nonprofit.

The items packed Friday will be given out next weekend.

“We rely on our community to provide you know not just funding but also food donation, and also volunteers in our warehouse to help us sort through donations, pack bags every week, and distribute bags out to those 42 schools across 4 different counties.”

Margot Deconna, Executive Director

The organization has been serving schools in Alachua, Levy, and Dixie County since 2010.

Since adding Bradford county this year, they now serve 42 schools and expect to feed around 1200 children each week, up from about 950 last year.

