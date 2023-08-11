Man shot after returning to property he had been trespassed from

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Interlachen was shot Sunday after a gun went off accidentally when he went onto a property he had been trespassed from previously.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call about a person who was shot on Kitty Avenue. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his lower right back.

Deputies say that the man had gone to a property he was trespassed from in April and began making threatening comments to the residents. One of the residents fired a gun a few times to try and make the man leave.

When the man didn’t leave, the resident went up to him as he was reaching into his pocket. Deputies say the resident then tried to hit the man’s hand away from his pocket with the hand holding the gun. The resident feared that the man was reaching for a gun as he was known to carry one.

When the gun made contact, it went off, hitting the man in the side. The resident called 911, however, the man drove away on an ATV to Kitty Avenue where he was found by deputies.

PCSO is currently investigating but no charges have been made at this time.

