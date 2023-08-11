Man shot after returning to property he had been trespassed from

Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced a Community Alert.
Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced a Community Alert.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Interlachen was shot Sunday after a gun went off accidentally when he went onto a property he had been trespassed from previously.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call about a person who was shot on Kitty Avenue. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his lower right back.

Deputies say that the man had gone to a property he was trespassed from in April and began making threatening comments to the residents. One of the residents fired a gun a few times to try and make the man leave.

When the man didn’t leave, the resident went up to him as he was reaching into his pocket. Deputies say the resident then tried to hit the man’s hand away from his pocket with the hand holding the gun. The resident feared that the man was reaching for a gun as he was known to carry one.

When the gun made contact, it went off, hitting the man in the side. The resident called 911, however, the man drove away on an ATV to Kitty Avenue where he was found by deputies.

PCSO is currently investigating but no charges have been made at this time.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Federal Forest workers say the closure is temporary but indefinite until the gator is relocated.
Alexander Springs temporarily closes to relocate gator mom and eggs

Latest News

The NOAA has upgraded its forecast for this season to an “above-normal” forecast, as this...
Storm activity expected to increase as hurricane season enters peak period
The NOAA has upgraded its forecast for this season to an “above-normal” forecast, as this...
Storm activity expected to increase as hurricane season enters peak period
Deputies arrested Billy McCall, 40, for sexually abusing a child. The victim was about 14 years...
One case against Levy County coach dropped, another moves forward
Billy McCall was charged in Alachua and Levy counties, but the Levy County case has been dropped
One case against Levy County coach dropped, another moves forward
The items packed Friday will be given out next weekend.
Local nonprofit, Food4Kids, prepares to serve an additional 12 schools after expanding