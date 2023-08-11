Marion County Pets: Kell, Mr. Reeves, and Esther

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
While his vision may be impaired, he can see that you are going to be is new forever friends. This is Kell. This playful, cuddly boy is always looking foe a good time especially if it includes a squeaky toy.

This six-year-old kitty knows exactly how to make someone feel special. this is Mr. Reeves. If your looking for a good lap cat who purrs loudly but sleeps soundly, Look no further.

Lastly is a pup who’s ready to make her debut Esther. This beautiful three-year-old girl is loyal and eager to be someone’s pride and joy.\

August is Clear the Shelter month so all the adoption fees are waived.

For other months, The adoption fee for all dogs and cats are $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

