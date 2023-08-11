One case against Levy County coach dropped, another moves forward

Deputies arrested Billy McCall, 40, for sexually abusing a child. The victim was about 14 years old when the abuse began.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some charges have been dropped against a youth basketball coach accused of sex crimes against his players, but he’s not getting off.

Billy McCall was charged in Alachua and Levy counties, but the Levy County case has been dropped. At the time of his arrest, McCall was a basketball coach at Bronson Middle/High School.

Prosecutors say the crimes were mostly committed in Alachua County, where McCall was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 20 years of sex offender probation.

McCall also faces 16 new charges brought forward in June, almost a year after his initial arrest.

