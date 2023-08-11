Palatka teen arrested after being wanted for shooting a 35-year-old man

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 16-year-old from Palatka, who was wanted for shooting a 35-year-old man, is now in the Putnam County Jail.

Montreal T. Willis, 16, was arrested Thursday after being wanted for aggravated battery from a shooting on Tuesday in the Ragsdale Apartment Complex.

Willis is being booked into the Putnam County Jail where he will then be transported to the area juvenile justice facility.

RELATED: PCSO deputies search for Palatka teen accused of shooting a man

He surrendered to The Palatka Police Department and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim from the shooting was taken to the hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries, he is said to be stable.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.