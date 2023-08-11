Storm activity expected to increase as hurricane season enters peak period

The NOAA has upgraded its forecast for this season to an “above-normal” forecast, as this year’s hurricane season enters its peak period.
By Tom Urban/News Service of Florida
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A “near-normal” forecast has become an “above-normal” forecast as this year’s hurricane season enters its peak period. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has upgraded its forecast for the season, which started June 1st and will end November 30th.

An average hurricane season produces 14 named storms, with seven hurricanes and three reaching major status. NOAA now forecasts 14 to 21 named storms this year, up from an earlier prediction of 12 to 17. More hurricanes and major hurricanes are also expected.

National Weather Service meteorologist Kelly Godsey says current ocean and atmospheric conditions, such as record-warm Atlantic surface temperatures, are the reason for the updated forecast.

According to Godsey, “Not only the Gulf, the Caribbean, the tropical Atlantic, even the north Atlantic, it’s all warmer than normal right now. That factor alone is what’s driving the forecast to be a little bit higher, and thus above normal for this hurricane season.”

So far there have been five named storms, including one hurricane, this year. Named storms are defined as having wind speeds of 39 miles per hour or higher. They become hurricanes once wind speeds reach 74 miles per hour.

