11-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 8-year-old girl

An 11-year-old has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl. (WRAL, FAMILY PHOTOS, 911 CALL, CNN)
By WRAL Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - In North Carolina, an 11-year-old boy is now in custody and facing charges in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl.

“This has been a horrible nightmare,” Fon Dockery, the father of 8-year-old Jenesis Dockery, said.

Jenesis was shot on July 25 at her babysitter’s home.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office petitioned the North Carolina Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention to bring charges of larceny of a firearm and manslaughter against the 11-year-old accused of shooting her.

“This juvenile has access to this safe. Alright. Either the safe was open and he had access to it or he had the combination. In my opinion, that is not a secured weapon,” attorney Harry Daniels said.

An emotional 911 call was released from the mother of the 11-year-old that describes what happened.

“I didn’t know my son brought home a gun from my dad’s house and it fell out of the closet, and it shot the little girl that I’m babysitting, and I need an ambulance now,” the mother is heard saying in the call.

Jenesis died two days later.

“We wore orange pants on the day we buried our daughter for gun violence awareness,” Dockery said. “Because as much as we want justice for our daughter. This is something no parent should ever have to do.”

Her family also wants charges brought against the adults they say allowed the 11-year-old to have access to the gun.

“So, we are not happy with, at this time that the supervision, parents or whoever the case may be, that had control of these weapons are not being charged with a crime. And that’s something that we’re pushing for,” Daniels said.

Copyright 2023 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County

Latest News

Troopers say a motorcyclist suffered a spinal injury.
Trauma alert issued for motorcyclist in Gilchrist County
FILE - A U.S. MH-60 Seahawk helicopter flies over Iranian Revolutionary Guard patrol boats in...
Shippers warned to stay away from Iranian waters over seizure threat as US-Iran tensions high
Alachua County Veterans Services are reminding veterans to apply for their ‘PACT Act’ benefits...
Veterans Services reminds vets to apply for PACT Act benefits before deadline
Photo: Alachua County
Veterans Services reminds vets to apply for PACT Act benefits before deadline